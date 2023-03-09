ROCKVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A charity organization called Cornerstone in Rockville helps people who need a hand up.

The organization started out as a shelter in Vernon by founder Helen Syriac, in 1982. Cornerstone has since helped countless families.

Cornerstone is run mostly by volunteers who help keep people safe, fed, housed and clothed.

With prom season coming up, the organization switches its gears to help young men and women feel and look their best.

Cornerstone Executive Director Sharon Redfern said the organization is about to hold its 8th annual free prom boutique event.

This year high school students can choose from more than 450 prom dresses.

Redfern said Cornerstone has a seamstress who helps with minor alterations that will be on-site on March 25.

“Last year we gave away 81 dresses. We gave 24 tuxedos. Over 200 pieces of makeup and jewelry we gave out 60 swag bags,” Redfern said.

The event will start at the end of March and run through April. Cornerstone is located at 1C Prospect Street in Vernon-Rockville.

The Prom Boutique will be open on the following dates:

Saturday, March 25 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Friday, April 7 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, April 14 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 15 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Friday, April 28 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

You can check out their website here.

