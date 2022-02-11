CORNWALL, Conn. (WTNH) — A monthly small-town publication in Connecticut is celebrating 30 years in business.

Around 50 volunteers in town write and edit for the Cornwall Chronicle during the year, some of whom are professional writers and others who just have an interest in volunteering for the project.

They have a specific mission: covering the town of Cornwall.

President Paul De Angelis and Vice President Annie Van Doren Kosciusko join us on Nyberg to share more about what makes the publication unique and how it is valuable to the community.

Watch the full interview in the video above.