Nyberg: Court-Appointed Special Advocates, volunteers supporting children in the foster care system

(WTNH) — Court-Appointed Special Advocates, or CASAs, are volunteers who speak for the more than 4,000 children in the Connecticut foster care system.

As of late, the opioid epidemic has fueled this crisis. But no matter the circumstances, children in the system need someone to speak up for them in the legal system, and that’s where CASAs come in.

CASA is a national organization that’s just landing in CT.

This week, News 8’s Ann Nyberg speaks with the newly-appointed Executive Director for CASA Southern Connecticut, Josiah Brown, about the necessary and vital work his volunteers do.

To find out how you can get involved and make a difference in a foster child’s life: www.casasouthct.org.