NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Cranberry growing has a long history in New England — 20,000 years of it!

“Most of our bogs are all bogs over 100 years old,” said Brian Wick, the executive director of the Cape Cod Cranberry Growers’ Association. “So, most of them are in what would have been at that time wetland environments.”

The industry has faced many changes over the years, including utilizing helicopters to harvest the berries. But growers have also faced new challenges.

“Climate change is one of the big ones we’re seeing now, with a lot of, as we all know, as people living in the area, you know, these drastic extremes,” Wick said. “We had a drought last year. This year, we had too much rain.” So, it’s those weather extremes of these falls is not as cool as it used to be.”

Watch the full interview in the player above.