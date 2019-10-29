Nyberg: CT Coalition to End Homelessness

(WTNH) — Madeline Ravich returns to the show from the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness.

If one child is homeless in this state, it’s too many. 1,000 families across the state at any given time face the prospect of having to leave their home and go into a shelter.

The Paddington Bear Campaign is driven by the idea that we can help a family remain housed rather than enter the shelter system.

The little British bear was the perfect mascot for the campaign because his story begins with him homeless.

For more about the organization and the campaign, watch the video above.

You can get involved and/or support CTCEH and the Paddington Bear Campaign by going to www.behomeful.org.