(WTNH) — What do you do when you’re living in the middle of a pandemic? You turn your kitchen into a television studio, of course.

Susan and Paul Doyle are teaching seniors how to cook on Zoom, and it’s called The Downsized Gourmet.

In the video above, the Doyles talk about how they came up with the idea, what they teach, and their new book based on their show.

To order their book, call 914-356-1901, or email: The Doyles@youroasisadvisor.com