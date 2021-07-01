Nyberg: CT Court Appointed Special Advocates organization supports vulnerable youth

(WTNH) — Connecticut Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) has just gone through some changes for the better.

Executive Director of Connecticut CASA, Josiah Brown, and volunteer Dwayne Jackson tell us more about how this organization helps children who are court advocates for children who have experienced abuse and/or neglect.

The organization envisions “a world where every child who has experienced abuse or neglect receives an opportunity to thrive in a safe and loving home.” They add they recruit, train, and support “volunteer court-appointed special advocates to safeguard the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect.”

Find out more in the video above and on their website.