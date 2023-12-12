NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New York jazz singer and Connecticut native was nominated for her second Grammy in November.

The talented jazz singer, Nicole Zuraitis, has been taking her passion to the international stage for the last several years. Now, Zuraitis’s How Love Begins album was nominated for the Best Jazz Vocal Album.

Zuraitis’s husband, Daniel Pugach is also a Grammy-nominated composer, arranger and drummer who appears on Zuraitis’s album.

For more information on Nicole Zuraitis’s music, visit her website.

To see the full interview with Zuraitis, watch the video above.