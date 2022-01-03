Nyberg: Curated CT sends the best of Connecticut to your door each month

Conn. (WTNH) — With Curated CT, you can select a variety of goods made in Connecticut and get them delivered right to your doorstep.

Between breads, cheeses, coffee and chocolates, customers can place orders for boxes featuring a curated collection of treats. There is even an option to sign up for a monthly subscription.

Donald Pendergast, founder of Curated CT, joins us on Nyberg to share more about the company, how it works with local artisans and supports the community.

