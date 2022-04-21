NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Whistle Stop Cafe in Deep River has been serving breakfast and lunch for decades, and now it’s in new hands.

The restaurant has been part of Maddie Kayser’s family since the 1930s. She recently took over the business from her mom after 30 years.

“My great grandfather started the restaurant originally, and matter of fact, his restaurant blew away, and then the second one burned,” Kayser said. “He used to have a standing order for about 200 burgers for a factory during WWII that was behind us. At noon, they would blow the whistle for lunch, and that’s how it got its name.”

The Whistle Stop Cafe, located at 108 N. Main St., serves breakfast and lunch every day from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

