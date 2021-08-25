Nyberg: Deaf, blind pink puppy ‘Piglet’ inspires book written by owner and online educational program for students

(WTNH) — A pink pup born deaf and blind has become a household name in Connecticut.

Piglet, a pink dachshund chihuahua mix from Georgia, was first fostered and then adopted by a Connecticut veterinarian. He is now four and a half years old.

He is the topic of a new book and online educational program called Piglet Mindset, which is being used to show students how he faces challenges with a positive attitude and how he uses what he has while moving past what he doesn’t.

We talk to Piglet’s owner Dr. Melissa Shapiro about her book, which is centered around her life caring for animals, and how Piglet has inspired students across the country.

