NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With the Academy Awards just days away, News 8’s Ann Nyberg talks with the writer and director of an Oscar-nominated short film about a woman, Anna Dzieduszycka, who struggles with social rejection because of her appearance.

Tadeusz Lysiak, a Polish filmmaker at the Warsaw Film School in Warszawa, Poland, has been nominated in the Best Live Action Short Film category for “The Dress.”

“I feel this is just a crazy adventure for me and for the entire crew, especially because this was a student project, and it was made just to pass an exam in Warsaw Film School,” Lysiak said. “We were just hoping to get a good grade and that was it.”

Lsyiak said he was watching the nomination ceremony in the Polish Field Institute building in Warsaw with the film crew. The Warsaw Film School posted a video of their reactions on its Instagram page.

“Our expressions after the nomination was announced was just an explosion of different emotion, and it was so crazy,” he said.

