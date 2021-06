(WTNH) — Have you ever been to a drumming circle in Connecticut?

These events are typically held at sundown and are all over the place. They are a type of zen during the pandemic, a chance to get outside where it’s safe and bang a drum – which many times ends up in unison with your neighbor taking part as well.

Mark Zarrillo of Drumming Spirit joins us to talk about the events available in Connecticut, how he got involved in that world, and how drum circles can benefit you and others.