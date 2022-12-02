OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Duby Shelsky has always been a baker at heart and it has been a lifelong dream of his to open his own store.



Shelsky is from New York City and grew up eating the food he will be selling at the new shop.

Shelsky said he started the business four years ago when he bagn participating in various farmers’ markets and his products would always sell out.

When the coronavirus hit in 2020, Shesky decided to reach out to some of his customers from the farmer’s markets to sell his baked goods. His plan turned out to be a hit as he had cars lined up along his long driveway to pick up sourdough bread, pies, salted brownies, croissants, bagels and muffins.



Shlesky is officially opening his own shop called Duby’s Bagels and Bakery. on Dec. 5 in Old Saybrook. He is excited to bring his New York City-style bagels to Old Saybrook at last.



To learn more about Duby’s Bagels and Bakery watch the full video to learn more!