DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Nick Planeta spends his free time crafting everything from cutting boards, ornaments, to custom cabinetry and coffee tables.

The sophomore civil engineering student at Quinnipiac University owns Planeta Woodworking, which he started when he was in high school.

“It takes a lot of work, but it’s kind of a stress reliever to be able to do my homework and then work on something like this, because I can be creative, and basically create anything out of wood to any level of detail,” he said.

Planeta first appeared on Nyberg last year to talk about his business. Since then, he’s taken business classes to learn how to manage his company. His professors, he said, have been supportive.

