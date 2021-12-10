Nyberg: Durham teen starts woodworking business during pandemic

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — A young man in Durham opened his own woodworking business during the pandemic.

Nick Planeta, owner of Planeta Woodworking, crafts small products such as cutting boards. He officially started his business at the age of 15 but created a website for it during 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began. That is when he started selling his products.

He even created a special News 8 plaque!

Planeta joins us on Nyberg to share more about his business and goals for the future.

