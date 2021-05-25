Nyberg: Eartha Kitt’s daughter pens new book about her famous mother, their relationship

(WTNH) — On Nyberg, we talk to the daughter of Eartha Kitt who has written a book about her famous mother revealing new stories and dispelling myths.

Eartha Kitt was a dancer, singer, actress, comedienne, activist, and mother. Starting in the 1950s she began breaking barriers and became one of the biggest stars on the planet.

Now, her only child, Kitt Shapiro, has written a book about her and their relationship. Together they were known as ‘Kitt and Kitt.’ Her new book is called “Eartha & Kitt: A daughter’s love story in black and white.“

