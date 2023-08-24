NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Easterseals’ Connecticut chapter has a one-of-a-kind site in Norwich dedicated to helping veterans.

Easterseals Capital Region and Eastern Connecticut has been helping veterans since World War II, according to the region’s president and CEO Robin Sharp.

“As people were coming out of the military, Easterseals recognized that there was a need both for veterans or military people that were disabled, and those that were just having some struggles because that transition to civilian life, or back to civilian life, can be pretty challenging,” Sharp said. “Sometimes, those challenges don’t show up for years later. So, we have built a place that veterans can turn to for everything that they need, because navigating the federal VA, or the state VA, is not always the easiest thing.”

Veterans Rally Point serves the more than 153,000 veterans living in Connecticut. The site hosts weekly meetings, health and wellness services, and more.

