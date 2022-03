(WTNH) – It turns out that Eastern Connecticut State University has a professor that knows all about the wine industry – it’s in his family background.

Dr. Emiliano Villanueva grew up in Mendoza, Argentina, the wine capital of South America.

Now, Dr. Villanueva’s primary research focus at ECSU is the global wine industry.

