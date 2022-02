WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — An eatery along the shoreline in Westbrook is a go-to summer destination, but they are also open for business during the colder months.

For around 20 years, Edd’s Place has served up seafood and a variety of classic offerings with water views.

Liz Wood, the new owner and chef at Edd’s Place, joins us on Nyberg to share more about why she purchased the restaurant and how things are changing since she took over.

Watch the full interview in the video above.