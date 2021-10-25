Nyberg: Essex shop specializes in all things chocolate

ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) — Chocolate Geeks started out with a chocolate truffle shot.

Formerly known as Truffle Shots, the new title reflects the expansion of the business which now carries chocolate chip cookies and artisan craft chocolates, along with more than 40 different flavors of their unique truffle shots.

Lauren, the co-founder of Chocolate Geeks, joins us on Nyberg to share more about her and her mom’s journey in starting their business and the experiences that helped them get to where they are now.

