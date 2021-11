Conn. (WTNH) — Do you love Hallmark movies? We have a special treat for you. We have the executive producer of a movie coming out next Friday, the day after Thanksgiving called “An Unexpected Christmas.”

Executive Producer Matthew Brady is a graduate of Hand High School in Madison who went west to make movies. He is joined by one of the film’s stars, Tyler Hynes.

Hear about the making of the film and more in the video above.