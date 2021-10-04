Nyberg: Experience healing powers at Healing Salt Cave and Wellness Spa in Guilford

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Have you ever been to a healing salt cave?

There is one here in Connecticut. Healing Salt Cave and Wellness Spa in Guilford has more than 35,000 pounds of pink Himalayan salt in its salt cave, which is beneficial for the skin and respiratory system.

The facility also offers facials, massages and cryotherapy for the face and body.

Owners Kevin and Theresa Cleary join us on Nyberg to share more about their services and how they benefit the health of those who utilize them.

