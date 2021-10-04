Nyberg: Experience healing powers at Healing Salt Cave and Wellness Spa in Guilford

Nyberg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Have you ever been to a healing salt cave?

There is one here in Connecticut. Healing Salt Cave and Wellness Spa in Guilford has more than 35,000 pounds of pink Himalayan salt in its salt cave, which is beneficial for the skin and respiratory system.

The facility also offers facials, massages and cryotherapy for the face and body.

Owners Kevin and Theresa Cleary join us on Nyberg to share more about their services and how they benefit the health of those who utilize them.

Learn more about Healing Salt Cave and Wellness Spa here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Nyberg: Experience healing powers at Healing Salt Cave and Wellness Spa in Guilford

News /

New Haven faces bill of at least $100K in police overtime to monitor East Coastin event, plans to bill organizer

News /

Quinnipiac professor breaks down magnitude of worldwide Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp outage

News /

Seymour first responders rally around EMT hit by a car while running

News /

Regional Chamber Job Fair set for Tuesday in Waterbury

News /

Clerk held at gunpoint in Wolcott convenience store robbery; suspect still at-large

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss