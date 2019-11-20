Nyberg: Faith’s Toy Drive for Yale New Haven Hospital Toy Closet

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Faith Tremblay was diagnosed with a rare brain disorder at two-years-old, but that has not stopped her from making her mark on the world with kindness.

Three years ago, Faith was a patient at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven and was given toys from the Toy Closet to make her stay a little better.

News 8’s Ann Nyberg founded the Toy Closet 26 years ago. The Closet has been going strong since then because of volunteers like Faith.

For the last three years, Faith has put together a toy drive around her town to bring the same joy to future child patients at the hospital as she got when she was there.

In her first year, collecting toys as part of her high school required community service, she collected 87 toys. In her drive’s 2nd year, the number sky-rocketed to 859. This year, the Tremblay family hopes to collect over 1000 toys.

She says that her friends have donated to her drive with things like barbies and coloring books.

Faith has five drop-off locations around the town of Shelton.

December 5th-7th, you can bring an unwrapped item for newborns-18-year-olds to the Walmart on Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton.

To find out more about Faith’s Toy Drive: https://www.facebook.com/groups/402326700721644/permalink/425283665092614/

For more information about the Toy Closet: https://www.ynhh.org/about/community/auxiliary/toy-closet-program.aspx