NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Within 15 months of their first class, the students at RED Fashion School in Norwalk will have a full portfolio and be ready to enter the industry.

RED, which stands for research, educate and design, opened last month in Norwalk as the state’s first recognized fashion design certificate program.

“Sustainable fashion is the core,” said Irina Simeonova, the school’s founder. “The school is also very interestingly structured, because we are actually going to launch our students to either a business or to help them to find the job.”

Teachers include designers who have worked for Alexander McQueen and Calvin Klein. Simeonova said that while other fashion schools are laboratory-style, RED’s program focuses on producing real-life projects.

Her end goal is that her students will create a “design village” in Connecticut.

