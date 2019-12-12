Nyberg: Father and son R&B duo go viral with ‘This Christmas’ cover

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Christmas recording by a father and son from New London is getting a lot of attention on social media.

Robert Johnson has been a singer his whole life, and his son, Brian Jai, is following in his footsteps. R&B is their sweet spot.

The music video they just released for “This Christmas” that has gone viral was shot right in downtown New London.

The two also just opened up a jazz lounge in the city called “Rhythmn” which is next to their recording studio.

Music is their whole life and in their blood. Brian says he learned to sing with his mom growing up in the church.

Hear more from this father-son duo in the interview above.

You can download the duo’s Christmas cover here: https://fanlink.to/thischristmas-brianjai

Find out more about Brian Jai’s debut album “Stay with You” and his other recent music here: https://twitter.com/brianjaimusic?lang=en