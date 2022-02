BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re in the mood for breakfast or lunch with an Italian flair, there is an eatery owned by a dad and daughter in Branford that fits just that.

Crostini Breakfast and Lunch is celebrating eight years serving the shoreline community.

Co-owner Giovanna Mazzariello joins us on Nyberg to share more about how the restaurant came to be, hits on their menu and an upcoming special for Valentine’s Day.

