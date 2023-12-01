NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A documentary about the legendary New Haven music venue Toad’s Place is in the works.

World-famous musicians, rock groups and comedians have all passed through the doors at Toad’s Place.

David Bowie, Bob Dylan, B.B. King, Bonnie Raitt, The Rolling Stones, Dave Matthews Band, James Taylor, Stephen Stills, Johnny Cash, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen are just a handful of the famous musicians to headline at Toad’s Place.

A group of filmmakers are set out to capture the magic of Toad’s Place.

Director Andy Billman and producer Joe Franco sat down with Ann Nyberg to discuss how they’re planning to capture 50 years of history at Toad’s Place.

“You need to have stars and celebrities, but to be truthful, you also need the people that worked there, the waitresses, the manager, people who can really say like, this is what happened when Huey Lewis came. Here’s what it was like when Snoop Dogg was here. You need to hear those stories. That’s what brings out the magic in these kind of films. When you hear people saying, like, I can’t believe what happened this night when Mick Jagger came by, those stories really liven up a documentary,” Billman said.

Watch the full interview to learn more!