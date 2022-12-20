NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Whether it’s a gift or the highlight of a Christmas meal, choosing the right wine around the holidays can leave you aimlessly searching the shelves.

The key is finding a “solution wine,” according to wine expert Sandra Guibord.

She suggests using a port as a gift wine, which can be open for about two to three months.

“And it’s something that you sip at the end of the day, have a little blue cheese with it, and it lasts for a nice, long time,” she said. “So every time they have a sip, they’ll think of the gift you gave them.”

As for a party wine, find a food-friendly, crowd pleaser that will go along with different cheese options. She recommends tempranillo, which is a Spanish grape.

As for the rest of your holiday needs?

Watch the full interview to learn more!