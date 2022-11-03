NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sandra Guibord has studied among California’s vineyards and hosted wine seminars for corporate executives.

“I always said most girls in their 20s got into shoes,” she said. “I got into wine.”

Guibord, a local wine expert, is the author of Sandra’s Wine Life: Find Your Wine Identity, which she hopes guides people through a year of wines.

Just as the food you eat changes with the calendar, she said, so should your wine.

And with the biggest meal of the year coming up, people may be wondering which wine is best.

“Thanksgiving dinner, it’s a complex meal,” she said. “It’s got sweet and savory and salty and crunchy.”

Her recommendation?

Watch the full interview to learn!