Nyberg: Firehouse-themed restaurants in Connecticut celebrate first responders

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two firehouse-themed eateries in Connecticut have their own way of thanking first responders.

The first Hook and Ladder restaurant opened in North Haven. The latest venue opened in New Britain, and discounts are offered to firefighters, EMTs and police officers.

Matt Butler, co-owner of Hook and Ladder restaurants, joins us on Nyberg to share more about how he came up with the restaurant concept and how he has personally been impacted by the heroic actions of first responders.

Hartford

