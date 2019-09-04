LIVE NOW /
Nyberg: Food is Love, Fig Cooking School

Nyberg

by: WTNH Staff, Ann Nyberg

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Food is love, right? Heide Lang, the owner of Fig Cooking School in Milford, knows that first hand.

Right near the beach in town, and 10-years-strong, at least 10,000 people from the U.S. and abroad have been through her doors to pick up some cooking skills.

Lang instructs every single class.

To take one of her 3 hour classes, go to figcookingschool.com. Class size can be anywhere from 12-35 people; all ages are welcome.

Lang is also the brand new editor-in-chief and creative director of Fine Cooking Magazine. She can’t wait to sink her teeth into that publication. She says lots of changes are coming under her direction.

