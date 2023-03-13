NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A former BBC correspondent who reported all around the world discussed his new thriller novel about Scottish independence with News 8.

Martin Patience’s career is one to be celebrated. He was a BBC foreign correspondent for more than 15 years in the middle east and Asia.

His career is one to be celebrated. The Scottish native has covered war and produced award-winning investigations. He is currently a senior producer at the NPR Weekend Edition Show in Washington D.C.

In addition, to his journalism career, Patience is about to release his first novel, a thriller called “The Darker the Night.”

“The story is based on a New Yorker article from more than a decade ago, it was about a political murder set in Guatemala. It was an idea that rattled around in me for years, I thought it would be an amazing thing to use Scotland as the backdrop of a potential second referendum into Scottish independence.”

To learn more about “The Darker the Night,” watch the full interview!