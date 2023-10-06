OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Former Major League Baseball player Eric Campbell has opened a new training facility for softball and baseball in Old Saybrook.

Campbell played for the New York Mets and the Seattle Mariners during his 14-year-long career in Major League Baseball. He is also a Connecticut native and grew up in Norwich.

He joined News 8 for an interview to discuss his training facility Lumber2Leather earlier this week.

The new 8,000-square-foot training facility has seven indoor cages and it is located on Spencer Plains Road in Old Saybrook.

Campbell shared that he always wanted to be a coach and wants to help the local talent make it into the major leagues.

Watch the full interview with Ann Nyberg to learn more!