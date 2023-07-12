NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Within six years, about 160 girls have gone through Camp Erio — starting with an idea, and growing it to so much more.

Now, those girls girls are entering college and keeping their eye on careers in marketing and business.

“When a girl wants to learn about marketing and business, or just business in general, it’s hard to find the people to push you in that direction, or to feel confident in making that decision,” said Erica Palmer, the camp’s founder. “And I wanted these girls to know that, one — you can start a business and you really don’t have to wait.”

Camp Erio is a free, three-day camp open to middle-school girls who are interested in marketing and business. There are two sessions, one in Hartford, and the other in New Haven.

During the camp, the girls learn about business, hear from mentors and work on a business plan of their own.

