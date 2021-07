(WTNH) — Erica Palmer, founder of Camp Erio Marketing, joins us to talk about her summer camp that teaches marketing, advertising, branding and more to middle school-aged girls.

The free, three-day program is running in Hartford from July 21-23 and in New Haven from August 11-13. Palmer shares more details about the camp, which is now in its fourth year.

To apply for the Camp Erio Marketing Academy, click here.

Watch the video above for the full interview.