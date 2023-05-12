SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 165-foot structure in Simsbury, Connecticut called the Heublein Tower dates back to the early 1800’s.

Located on Talcott Mountain, the tower has been through four renditions since 1810. Jay Willerup, President of the Board of Directors of Friends of Heublein Tower sits down with Ann Nyberg to talk about its history in our state, and why the tower is such a fascinating site to visit.

A beacon sits at the top of the tower. On Saturday, May 20th there will be a large all-day event at Talcott Mountain Collective where they will flip the switch to light the beacon.

To learn more about the non-profit Friends of Heublein Tower, check out their website.