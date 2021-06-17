Nyberg: Gaylord Gauntlet 5K Trail and Obstacle Run helps fund opportunities for adaptive athletes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You may not know the story behind the Gaylord Gauntlet 5K Trail and Obstacle Run. All the money raised supports Gaylord’s Sports Association which provides sports and recreation opportunities for adaptive athletes with permanent physical and visual disabilities.

Gaylord in Wallingford is of course a place where patients go to rehab when life has thrown a lot at them.

The man behind this event is Doctor Stephen Holland, Gaylord Chief Medical Officer. This year’s featured adaptive athlete, Greg Whitehouse, also joined News 8 to discuss the program.

