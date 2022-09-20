NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Gaylord Specialty Healthcare is turning 120 this year.

It’s seen a lot in that time. At the turn of the century tuberculosis was a leading cause of death — with the disease claiming one life a day in New Haven.

Local doctors knew they needed a plan. They decided that a sanatorium wasn’t the solution, and so they gathered a diverse set of professions to create the New Haven County Anti-Tuberculosis Association.

Fast forward a few years, and the group began accepting patients, including Eugene O’Neill, an American playwright and Nobel laureate in literature.

“Such an incredible history, and that’s why we think it’s important to know how it came to be,” said Tara Knapp, the vice president of external affairs for Gaylord Specialty Healthcare.

