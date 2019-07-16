Nyberg: George Corsillo, Graphic Designer

(WTNH) — New Haven’s George Corsillo has had a long and illustrious career as a graphic designer.

Growing up in Hartford, he fell in love with art after his parents sent him to the Wadsworth Atheneum on Saturday afternoons.

But he didn’t want to copy the master’s he wanted to create his own art and he found success taking note of the world around him and the people too.

He’s made album, and book covers pop and poster too, and is Garry Trudeau’s right hand man when it comes to color.

One of his most recent works: the logo for East Rock Brewing Company.

You can see four decades of Corsillo’s work through August 18th at the Kehler Liddell Gallery in New Haven at his exhibit called “More Is More.”

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.