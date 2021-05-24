Nyberg: Get My Boat app renting all kinds of sailing vessels this summer, and they’re going fast

(WTNH) — These days we rent everything from houses to cars to lake cottages and more. How about a boat? You can rent that too in Connecticut. GetMyBoat.com has all kinds of sailing vessels for you to ride around in, plus some water experiences.

With Get My Boat, you can climb onboard everything from a luxury yacht, sailboat, or powerboat to a paddleboard or kayak. And some even come with a captain.

Get My Boat’s Marketing Manager Val Streif joins us to talk about how the platform was established, the advantage of their type of rental, and the boats and experiences they offer.