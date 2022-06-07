NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There are so many food trucks in Connecticut. If you’re a seafood lover, you should know about Just Fish in Hartford.

The truck is parked at 20 Church St. but travels all around the state.

It started during the pandemic under a tent. They decided they wanted to fry some fish because business was slow. They started with Whiting and catfish with a deep fryer in the tent and people were coming out every Saturday. They kept on coming.

Then they moved from a tent to a truck. Dominic, the man behind the fryer, said his specialties include hush puppies, shrimp and catfish.

They have fed thousands of people since they first started. Now they are acquiring a bus because they need more room. They have four deep dryers in their truck, and they need eight.

Founder Maurice Pipkin said the best thing about their business is customer service.

“We are friendly and we give back. So if you come on Friday, we give back fish for $5, shrimp for $5, chicken for $5. We do a lot of giving back,” Pipkin said.

