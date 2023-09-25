NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Gifts of Love knows that families in need don’t only need nonperishable food — they also deserve fresh meat and produce, cleaning supplies, clothing and hygiene items.

That need is getting bigger. The nonprofit, which has locations in Avon and Hartford, has seen a 70% increase this year in people who are facing a temporary financial crisis and need help.

“Lots of individuals and families are still struggling as a result of the pandemic,” said Lisa Gray, the nonprofit’s executive director. “A lot is because the pandemic, a lot of it is because of inflation. Our cost of living has gone up tremendously, as we all know. You know, and we’re doing our best to meet the needs of our families and individuals in our community, but we are busier than we’ve ever been.”

To meet the need, Gifts of Love has launched a campaign for Hunger Action Month. Donations are accepted online or at the organization’s offices in Avon or Hartford.

