NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WNHT) — Are you looking for a way to support small businesses in Connecticut? An all-in-one website may be your answer.

Mark Walerysiak Jr. is the co-founder of Giverrang, a Bristol-based gift card program that represents all 169 cities and towns in the state. He and his team built the product and just launched Giverrang.

“I’ve been involved in community economic development in central Connecticut for over a decade,” Walerysiak Jr. said. “I’ve always wanted to do some sort of local currency type of idea to try to keep the dollars locally to go to independent, small businesses that we all care about in our communities.”

So, how does it work? Go to Giverrang.com, and search for your community anywhere in Connecticut.

“Then you can purchase a card online, and we do all the filament, so we’ll ship it to whoever the recipient is or to yourself,” Walerysiak Jr. said. “It works very much like a prepaid Visa or MasterCard that you would buy off the grocery store rack, except we have special technology that locks it to that particular town and excludes the big chains. So, it’ll work at any local independent business that accepts credit cards, but it doesn’t work at McDonald’s or Starbucks.”

