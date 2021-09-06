Nyberg: Goodspeed Musicals’ Kids Company helps children learn through virtual performing arts and training programs

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Calling all young actors, dancers, and singers — Goodspeed Musicals wants you.

The producing house is now enrolling for its Goodspeed Musicals Kids Company. It will be a virtual performing arts and training program for children age seven and older. It runs from September through December.

Goodspeed Musicals Education Director Erin Coffey joins us on Nyberg to share more about what the program entails.

To learn more about the programs Goodspeed Musicals offers, click here.

