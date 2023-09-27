EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Goodspeed Opera House’s newest musical, “The 12,” looks about what may have happened with the 12 Disciples in the 36 hours after the Crucifixion.

“[It follows] a group of people who may have just undergone a terrible loss of their leader, and what it does to them, and how they walk out into the world with love and hope,” said David Bryd, the managing director of Goodspeed Musicals. “It’s really inspiring.”

The show runs through Oct. 29. It will be followed by “Private Jones,” which will premiere at the Terrace Theatre in Chester. The show is about a deaf World War I soldier.

