Nyberg: Gourmet pizza restaurant Bufalina in Guilford converts VW van into mobile bar

(WTNH) — Bufalina in Guilford, run by husband and wife team Melissa Pelligrino and Matt Scialabba, serves hand-crafted gourmet pizza pies. But during the pandemic, they had to shift their business model, and they did it with the help of a VW bus.

The small eatery only fits so many patrons, so during the pandemic they worked to add more outdoor dining. They also made the move because of their brand new mobile VW van bar.

In the video above, Melissa and Matt tell us the back story of Bufalina, how they adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic, what they serve in the VW can, and the cookbooks they have put out with all their pizza recipes in them.