Nyberg: Grace Trail in East Lyme offers chance to meditate, reflect

(WTNH) — Who doesn’t need a little mental relief with all that we are dealing with this year? Rachel Baer joined News 8’s Ann Nyberg Monday to talk about the Grace Trail in the Samuel Peretz Park at Bridebrook.

Baer, a yoga instructor in East Lyme, says she was inspired to create this meditative path locally by a book called “The Grace Trail” by Anne Barry Jolles.

The trail, now open to the public, is less than a mile long and offers moments of gratitude (G), release (R), acceptance (A), challenge (C), and embrace (E).

At each letter marker, there is a QR code that you can scan with your phone that will link you directly to the main Grace Trail site run by Anne Jolles in Massachusetts where the original Grace Trail is located.