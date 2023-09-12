GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 20 performances are coming to the Guilford Green next week — and they’re all free.

The music, dance and drama shows will be held from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24 as part of GreenStage Guilford.

It’s a location, GreenStage Guilford leaders said, is in the heart of the city’s historic center, where people used to bring merchandise to sell and cattle to graze.

“So, it’s kind of the place where the community comes to celebrate, to meet friends and family and neighbors,” said Peter Hawes, the GreenStage Guilford live arts executive director and board chair. “And, so we thought we would put the festival right here in the center of town.”

Watch the full interview in the player above.