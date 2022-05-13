NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We’re all probably trying to eat healthier these days, and a new meal service option out of Guilford can help you do just that.

Amanda Cesare opened Amanda’s Healthy Cooking on May 1.

“I feel like a chicken with its head cut off, honestly,” Cesare said. “It’s been going very well, better than expected.”

You can find something for everyone on the menu. Cesare makes everything from scratch, supporting local farms and small businesses.

Grab-n-go options are available daily for walk-ins. Delivery is available to customers located in Guilford, but Cesare hopes that will change soon.

“I do have somebody willing and wanting to do local delivery for Guilford right now, and then as soon as we start getting busier, we’re going to probably expand to other companies,” Cesare said.

Order from Amanda’s Healthy Cooking on her website or call (203) 640-8245. Follow her Facebook page for updates.

Amanda’s Healthy Cooking is located at 33 Water St. in Guilford and is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.